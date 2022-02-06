1 person treated, pet cat rescued in Decatur house fire

DECATUR — One person was treated at hospital for smoke inhalation and firefighters rescued a pet cat after a Decatur home caught fire early Sunday.

Battalion Chief Neil Elder in a news release said crews arrived at 2155 N. Charles St. at 3:48 a.m. to find the house with “heavy smoke and fire” pouring from the rear of the structure. The two adult occupants living there had already fled to safety before firefighters arrived.

“After the initial fire attack, crews transitioned into an aggressive interior attack to complete the extinguishment and conduct a search which resulted in the rescue of the occupants’ cat,” Elder said.

“One of the occupants was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and both occupants will be displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.”

Elder said the cause of the fire is now under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. He said the home was not equipped with smoke detectors and he estimated damage to the structure and contents at $8,000.

