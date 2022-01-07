 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 shot in Decatur, police say

DECATUR — Police are continuing to investigate a Friday afternoon shooting in Decatur that left one person injured. 

Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street and in the parking lot of Woodmound Plaza at about 2:15 p.m. 

Responding units found a victim who had non-life-threatening wounds and was later transported to a local hospital for treatment, Carroll said. 

Watch now: Decatur mural highlights things that make community special

"There were some shell casing laying around there," Carroll said. "We're interviewing witnesses and seeing where it can go."

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.

