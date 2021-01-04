 Skip to main content
1 wounded in Decatur shooting Monday
1 wounded in Decatur shooting Monday

DECATUR — Police are investigating a shooting Monday night in Decatur that wounded one.  

A 27-year-old Decatur man was dropped off at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital with gunshot wounds to the neck and leg, police said in a statement.

Officers were called to the hospital at about 8:38 p.m. and learned the shooting had been at a home in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street, the statement said. The street is between South Jasper and South Stone streets.

"This residence has been the scene of several previous shooting incidents," the statement said.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 217-424-4734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

