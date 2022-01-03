 Skip to main content
1 wounded in Decatur shooting

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Police investigations were continuing Monday evening after a man was shot and wounded in Decatur.

Decatur police Sgt. Erik Ethell said the 20-year-old victim suffered a bullet wound to the torso just before 3 p.m. while driving in the 1400 block of North Water Street.

“The shooting was called in to us at 2:52 p.m. and, a short time later, the victim was brought to Decatur Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle,” said Ethell. “The wound was not life-threatening.”

Ethell said witnesses described the gunfire coming from the passenger window of a black Chevrolet Equinox and the victim’s vehicle had been hit multiple times. He said police recovered several shell casings and other “evidence of a shooting” from the scene.

The sergeant said police were looking for anyone with information to come forward. Call the investigations division at 217-424-2734 or Crime stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

