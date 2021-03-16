 Skip to main content
10 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Macon County
10 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said this brings the county's number of positive cases to 9,699 since the pandemic began. A total of 182 COVID-related deaths have been recorded. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,997 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 19 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,212,110 cases, including 20,973 deaths.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

