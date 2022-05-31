10 years prison for Decatur man who opened fire at fleeing car

DECATUR — Leeandre Honorable, the Decatur man who pulled a gun and blazed away at a fleeing car on a city street flanked by apartments and homes, was sent to prison for 10 years on Tuesday.

Honorable was found not guilty of a charge of attempted first degree murder in a Macon County Circuit Court jury trial April 19.

But the jurors convicted him of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a gun by a felon. And at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Judge Rodney Forbes handed down the 10 year sentence on the aggravated discharge count.

Honorable, 26, was also sentenced to seven years on the unlawful possession charge, but that was ordered to run concurrently with the 10 year sentence, which must be served at 85%. He also gets credit for two years spent in custody since his arrest.

Police reports about the case said officers responded in the early morning of May 16, 2020, to the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue for a domestic violence dispute that had involved Honorable.

He was gone by the time police got there, but they were still parked in the neighborhood when officers described watching Honorable step out of the shadows and open fire at the car, driven by someone known to the woman involved in the domestic dispute. The car was hit and crashed, but there were no reports of injuries.

Honorable was chased down and caught by the police after a getaway vehicle left without him; the gun used was never found.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz had argued that Honorable, who has a long track record of domestic violence convictions and had served two years in prison previously, was steadily escalating his levels of violence.

“...He put every single person in that neighborhood in danger,” she said of the gunfire. “He stood out in the middle, in between two apartment buildings, and just opened fire. It’s amazing that no one was struck and, quite frankly, is lucky he is not looking at a more serious charge of murder based on his actions.”

Honorable addressed the judge and told him he was sorry for what he had done. He pointed out he has sick children and family members to look after and wanted to make a fresh start in his life. “I just wanted to ask for a little leniency here,” he added.

His appeal for clemency was taken up by defense attorney Chris Amero. He said his client came from a tough environment and had suffered the loss of friends by violence while incarcerated since his arrest. He said Honorable was now trying to “break the cycle” of trouble that had overtaken his life.

Amero also pointed out that, despite the dangers, no one was hurt or killed as a result of Honorable’s latest crime. “We can live our lives by what-ifs and, if we do that, then we are just going down this rabbit hole of ‘Let’s incarcerate everyone because they could potentially hurt someone,’” he added.

Forbes, passing sentence, said he had to protect the public from people like Honorable. “...He does have a very serious criminal history and repeatedly and knowingly and voluntarily engaged in criminal and antisocial behavior,” the judge said.

