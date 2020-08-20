 Skip to main content
11 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby County
11 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby County

A: Medical professionals are eager for development of a blood test to detect antibodies to the coronavirus, which would be easier to administer than a nasal swab and could also show whether a patient was previously infected with COVID-19, said Dr. Robert Gallo, co-founder and director of the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

That information could determine who should be quarantined, whose contacts should be tracked down and tested, and whether the patient is at least temporarily immune to the virus.

“I think now we’re close," Gallo said. "I think there are many companies that are going to be coming out with something very soon.”​

SHELBYVILLE — A day after announcing it had reached the “warning level” in one of the categories measured by the state, Shelby County reported 11 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

The new cases, announced Thursday, include six residents, ranging in age from 18 to 63, suffering mild symptoms; a 74-year-old male who has been hospitalized; and a 44-year-old male and a 4-year-old male that are asymptomatic. A 34-year-old female has moderate symptoms and a 66-year-old female is still under investigation.

To date, the county has reported 132 positive cases.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department said in a statement 87 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents Aug. 2-8. Under state rules, anything over 50 per 100,000 people triggers a "warning" status from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A county with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators may have additional restrictions put into place.

Last week, adjacent Moultrie County was placed at "warning level." Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also put into place restrictions in Metro East counties after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold this month.

