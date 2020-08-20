11 new cases of COVID reported in Shelby County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — A day after announcing it had reached the “warning level” in one of the categories measured by the state, Shelby County reported 11 more residents have tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

The new cases, announced Thursday, include six residents, ranging in age from 18 to 63, suffering mild symptoms; a 74-year-old male who has been hospitalized; and a 44-year-old male and a 4-year-old male that are asymptomatic. A 34-year-old female has moderate symptoms and a 66-year-old female is still under investigation.

To date, the county has reported 132 positive cases.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department said in a statement 87 cases of COVID per 100,000 residents Aug. 2-8. Under state rules, anything over 50 per 100,000 people triggers a "warning" status from the Illinois Department of Public Health. A county with two or more COVID-19 risk indicators may have additional restrictions put into place.

Last week, adjacent Moultrie County was placed at "warning level." Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week also put into place restrictions in Metro East counties after the region reached three consecutive days above the state-set threshold this month.