13 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County bring total to 494

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Health Department says the additional cases, seven involving a long-term care facility, brings the county total to 494 positive cases as of Friday afternoon.
Residents who tested positive include a 58-year-old female, 34-year-old female, 78-year-old female, 70-year-old female, 43-year-old female, 72-year-old male, 90-year-old female, 84-year-old female and a 60-year-old male showing mild symptoms. Those showing to be asymptomatic are an 88-year-old male, 74-year-old male, 102-year-old female, 88-year-old male and a 97-year-old female.
Department officials encourage social distancing, washing hands for at least 20 seconds and to wear a mask when social distancing is not possible as the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID.
