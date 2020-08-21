13 new COVID cases reported in Macon County on Friday

Watch now: Archive photos from the Herald & Review
DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Friday reported 13 new cases of COVID.
The addition brings to 801 the number of COVID cases in the county since the pandemic started.
Earlier Friday, the state health department said a woman in her 80s from Macon County died from COVID. She is the 25th death in the county.
"Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the Macon County Health Department said in a statement.
Read the full statement here:
August 21, 2020 Crisis Communication Team Press Update As of today’s release, the Joint Crisis Communication Team (CCT)...Posted by Macon County Health Department (Decatur, IL) on Friday, August 21, 2020
