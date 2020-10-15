 Skip to main content
13 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County on Thursday
13 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County on Thursday

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, bringing the county total to 547.

The Shelby County Health Department said six of the cases involve a long-term care facility. Residents showing mild symptoms are a 30-year-old female, 27-year-old female, 73-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 29-year-old male and a 84-year-old female. A 66-year-old male, 62-year-old male, 73-year-old male, 62-year-old male and 87-year-old female are showing to be asymptomatic, officials say.

According to the health department, a 98-year-old male was hospitalized and a 50-year-old male is showing moderate symptoms.

State health officials on Thursday are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.

The results come from 67,086 tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 53 COVID-related deaths Thursday.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

