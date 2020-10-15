13 new COVID cases reported in Shelby County on Thursday

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials on Thursday announced 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, bringing the county total to 547.
The Shelby County Health Department said six of the cases involve a long-term care facility. Residents showing mild symptoms are a 30-year-old female, 27-year-old female, 73-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 29-year-old male and a 84-year-old female. A 66-year-old male, 62-year-old male, 73-year-old male, 62-year-old male and 87-year-old female are showing to be asymptomatic, officials say.
According to the health department, a 98-year-old male was hospitalized and a 50-year-old male is showing moderate symptoms.
State health officials on Thursday are reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19, which they described as the highest one-day total for new cases since the pandemic began.
The results come from 67,086 tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported an additional 53 COVID-related deaths Thursday.
