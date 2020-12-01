13-year-old victim of fatal Sunday house fire in Decatur identified

SPRINGFIELD — The victim of a fatal house fire on Sunday in Decatur has been identified by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.

Janariyah Scott, 13, was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital according to Coroner Jim Allmon. She was transported to the hospital after being removed from a Decatur house fire at 650 W. Main St. on Sunday.