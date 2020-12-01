13-year-old victim of fatal Sunday house fire in Decatur identified

SPRINGFIELD — The victim of a fatal house fire on Sunday in Decatur has been identified by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office.
Support Local Journalism
Janariyah Scott, 13, was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital according to Coroner Jim Allmon. She was transported to the hospital after being removed from a Decatur house fire at 650 W. Main St. on Sunday.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Allmon said.
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire
Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon.
A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.
Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.
Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…
The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…
The Decatur Fire Department responded before 2 p.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!