 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13-year-old victim of fatal Sunday house fire in Decatur identified
0 comments
breaking top story

13-year-old victim of fatal Sunday house fire in Decatur identified

{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The victim of a fatal house fire on Sunday in Decatur has been identified by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office. 

Watch now: Witnesses describe effort to save kids in Decatur fire; 2 hospitalized Sunday

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Janariyah Scott, 13, was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital according to Coroner Jim Allmon. She was transported to the hospital after being removed from a Decatur house fire at 650 W. Main St. on Sunday

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Allmon said. 

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Photos: Decatur crews battle West Main Street house fire

Decatur crews battled a house fire in the 600 block of West Main Street on Sunday afternoon. 

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

A Decatur firefighter on a ladder truck battles a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • ALLISON PETTY, HERALD & REVIEW
  • 0

Decatur firefighters on a ladder truck battle a fire in the 600 block of West Main St. on Sunday afternoon.

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Wreathed in choking smoke, Decatur firefighters aboard the ladder truck tackle Sunday's fierce blaze.  

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

Karen Dodge, left, and Amber Davis had forced their way inside the home trying to rescue kids they feared were trapped upstairs, but the thick…

West Main Street house fire

West Main Street house fire

  • Tony Reid
  • 0

The house on West Main continued to billow thick smoke with small bursts of flame showing through the roof long after the flames had been knoc…

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News