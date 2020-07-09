You are the owner of this article.
14 arrested in Decatur over Independence Day for impaired driving
DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department reported 14 arrests for impaired driving and five seat belt citations were issued over the Fourth of July.

The enforcement came through safety campaigns "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket," in which Decatur police joined with over 200 state and local law enforcement to address impaired driving. 

The enforcement programs were funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

PHOTOS: Back the Blue rally in Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

