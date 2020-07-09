14 arrested in Decatur over Independence Day for impaired driving

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department reported 14 arrests for impaired driving and five seat belt citations were issued over the Fourth of July.
The enforcement came through safety campaigns "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Click It or Ticket," in which Decatur police joined with over 200 state and local law enforcement to address impaired driving.
The enforcement programs were funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
PHOTOS: Back the Blue rally in Decatur
Back the Blue 1 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 2 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 3 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 4 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 5 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 6 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 7 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 8 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 9 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 10 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 11 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 12 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 13 06.27.20.JPG
Back the Blue 14 06.27.20.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!