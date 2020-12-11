14 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Thursday in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported the total number of positive cases in the county at 1,511.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 11,101 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 196 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 823,531 cases, including 13,861 deaths. As of Wednesday night, 5,138 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,081 patients were in the ICU and 606 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

