14 Shelby County residents test positive for COVID-19
14 Shelby County residents test positive for COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say 14 county more residents tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tuesday statement, the Shelby County Health Department said 10 of the positive cases involve a long-term care facility. Residents with mild symptoms include a 35-year-old female, 27-year-old male, 57-year-old male and 42-year-old female. 

Asymptomatic residents include a 23-year-old female, 96-year-old female, 50-year-old female, 83-year-old male, 78-year-old female, 101-year-old female, 82-year-old female and 92-year-old female. A 79-year-old female was hospitalized and a 39-year-old female was reported with moderate symptoms.

Shelby County has had 273 total residents test positive for COVID-19, officials say. 

Gov. Pritzker warns of a possible 'reversal' as COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

