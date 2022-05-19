14-year-old Decatur boy arrested for attempted murder

DECATUR — Police reported Thursday that a 14-year-old Decatur boy has been arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted first degree murder in the shooting of a 49-year-old man.

A news release said the teen was found and arrested Tuesday by the United States Marshals Service and is now being held at the Peoria Juvenile Detention Center.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said the shooting dates to the night of April 26. Officers had been called to the 300 block of East Center Street after the victim had suffered a gunshot wound initially considered to be life-threatening. He recovered, however, and has since gone home from hospital.

Rosenberg said the boy was also booked on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Those charges are connected to a shooting outside the Lock Stock & Barrel bar in the early hours of May 6.

Sworn police affidavits about that incident report that an 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand after he was quoted as telling detectives he had exchanged fire with members of a street gang. The 18-year-old was also charged with weapons offenses himself.

Rosenbery said the 14-year-old has a track record of gun violence and was previously charged with separate gun offenses in September of 2021 and March this year.

Rosenbery said police were also still looking to gather more information about the attempted murder of the Decatur man. Call the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.