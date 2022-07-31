14-year-old killed in Decatur shooting, police say

DECATUR — A 14-year-old girl visiting Decatur to attend a graduation party was shot and killed early Sunday in a burst of gunfire that also left three other young people wounded, police said.
The victim was later identified Sunday as T'Earra D. Moore from Chicago. Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said she was pronounced dead near the scene of the shooting at 2882 North Dinneen Street.
"Ms. Moore was attending a graduation party in an establishment located in the 2800 block of North Dinneen Street," said Day.
"As the party was concluding about 2 a.m. people were exiting the establishment or already in the parking lot when shots were fired ... Ms. Moore apparently fled the parking lot where the shooting occurred and collapsed in a back lot of a nearby business located in the 1900 block of East Pershing Road.
The coroner said emergency medical crews found her body there.
Three additional gunshot victims — a 19-year-old male, a 19-year-old female and a 15-year-old juvenile — were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A news release from Decatur Police said officers had been called to the scene at 1:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired and multiple victims.
The news release stated numerous shell casings were located throughout a parking lot and on North Dinneen Street leading to Pershing Road.
The investigation is ongoing and Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, speaking late Sunday morning, said no arrests have been made.
Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
