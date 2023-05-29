Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — Detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old Decatur boy was shot in the leg just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Brian Earles with Decatur Police said the boy was walking near the intersection of North Monroe and West Division streets when he was hit by gunfire. He was treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital and his wound was described as non life-threatening.

“He said he was walking along the side of the road minding his own business when a car came by and multiple shots rang out, and he got hit,” added Earles.

The detective noted the boy was with several friends at the time but his companions were described as being unwilling to cooperate with or help the police investigate the incident. The boy is quoted as telling police he had no idea why someone would target him.

Earles said officers recovered 10 spent shell casings from the scene and their inquiries were continuing Sunday evening. Anyone with information can call the police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park