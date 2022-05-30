14-year-old wounded in apparent accidental shooting, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a Decatur
teenage boy was shot and wounded.
Police and firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of West Elm Street at 3:16 p.m. and found the boy, understood to be about
14 years old, with a wound to his neck/jaw area.
Initial medical reports from the scene said the injury appeared to be non life-threatening. “He was talking and walking,” said Neil Elder, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department.
Sgt. Timothy Maxwell with the Decatur Police Department, speaking around 4:30 p.m., said the wound appeared to be the result of an accident, but exactly how the victim was hit was still being examined.
“An accident is what the initial investigation is saying, but we are still investigating everything and right in the middle of it all,” he added.
Maxwell said the teen was taken to a hospital and was being treated there.
In a statement issued Monday morning, Sgt. Steven Carroll confirmed that the victim was a 14-year-old Decatur resident who appeared to have been wounded as the result of an accidental shooting.
A 15-year-old and 8-year-old were also present at the scene, as well as several adults, he said.
Charges could be filed at a later time, he said.
