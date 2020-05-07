You are the owner of this article.
15th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died; total cases at 135
15th Macon County resident with COVID-19 has died; total cases at 135

DECATUR — A woman in her 50s is the 15th Macon County resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, officials said. 

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the death along with three newly confirmed cases in a news release Thursday. One of the newly confirmed cases was associated with Fair Havens Senior Living, where 79 cases have been reported among residents and staff. Twelve Fair Havens residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died

The Macon County Health Department said the woman whose death was reported Thursday was not associated with a long-term care facility. 

The three new cases of COVID-19 bring the county's total to 135. Thirty residents have been released from isolation, meaning they have gone a number of days without showing symptoms. An additional 84 people are recovering in home isolation; six patients are hospitalized. 

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," the team said in the news release. "People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms."

Officials are advising residents to stay home if they are sick, order online or use curbside pickup, utilize online banking and other measures to avoid unnecessary contact with others.  

Concerned about COVID-19?

