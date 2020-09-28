16 cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County on Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Health officials say 16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Macon County on Monday.

The new cases brings the county total confirmed cases to 1,566 since the start of the pandemic, the Macon County Health Department shared in a Monday statement.

Macon County last week was one of 17 Illinois counties that were put on a warning list for COVID totals and other factors. Restrictions may be applied if numbers keep going up.

That's what could happen in the northwest region of Illinois, it was announced Monday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the rate of positive test results had reached 8% in Region 1, which extends from DeKalb and Boone counties west to the Iowa border, on Sept. 25, the most recent day those statistics were recorded. A region that has three consecutive days of positivity rates above 8% is subject to increased mitigations that include limited capacity indoors and restrictions for restaurants and bars.