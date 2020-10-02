16 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY— Health officials say sixteen county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Shelby County Health Department says the new cases bring the county total of positive coronavirus cases to 421 as of Thursday. Nine of the reported cases involve a long-term care facility, officials say.

The state also Thursday announced another 2,126 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 virus-related deaths.

The new cases of the disease announced Thursday were among 65,615 test results reported, making for a one-day positivity rate of 3.3 percent. That brought to 3.5 percent the seven-day rolling average, which remained roughly level for the past two weeks.

The additional deaths – three of which were in persons aged in their 40s or 50s, the rest aged 70 or older – brought the virus-related death toll to 8,696 in the state. There have been 295,440 confirmed cases among more than 5.6 million tests completed.

At the end of Wednesday, there were 1,635 persons reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 359 in intensive care units and 149 on ventilators. Those numbers, which fluctuate considerably daily, were all slightly above their pandemic lows.