16-year-old dies in crash in Macon County
DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a Tuesday crash that left a 16-year passenger dead, and two other occupants seriously injured.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.

The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital, the statement said. 

The crash is being investigated by sheriff's office and the Illinois State Police.

