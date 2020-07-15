16-year-old dies in Tuesday crash in Macon County

DECATUR — Authorities are investigating a Tuesday crash that left a 16-year passenger dead, and two other occupants seriously injured.
According to a Macon County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.
The 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital, the release stated
The crash is being investigated by sheriff's office and the Illinois State Police.
