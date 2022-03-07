 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
17-year-old victim in Decatur McDonald's shooting named

DECATUR — The 17-year-old gunshot victim who died Saturday night in a car fleeing after a shooting in the parking lot of a Decatur McDonald’s restaurant was identified Monday as Kemareon L. Rice.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Rice was pronounced dead at 12:10 a.m. Sunday.

Decatur police investigating teen's shooting death

Decatur police reports said officers responded at 9:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the lot of the McDonald’s at 1909 Mount Zion Road and had chased down the vehicle Rice was in, pulling it over at Fitzgerald Road and Davis Street.

Police investigate shots fired incident, homicide on the same night in Decatur

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll described officers fighting to save the victim’s life but he had died at the scene before later being declared dead by the coroner’s office.

“An autopsy was conducted today at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue in Bloomington,” said Day. “Preliminary cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the back.”

Day said police investigations were continuing and an inquest is pending.

Police have appealed for witnesses and information about the shooting. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

