18-year-old victim shot multiple times, Decatur police say
18-year-old victim shot multiple times, Decatur police say

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shooting just before midnight Friday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue in Decatur.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, an 18-year-old Decatur resident suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.

Police were able to recover evidence concluding several firearms were used in the area of the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Springfield for further treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

