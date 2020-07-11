18-year-old victim shot multiple times, Decatur police say

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shooting just before midnight Friday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue in Decatur.
According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, an 18-year-old Decatur resident suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.
Police were able to recover evidence concluding several firearms were used in the area of the shooting.
The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Springfield for further treatment.
As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.
