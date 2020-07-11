18-year-old victim shot multiple times, Decatur police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Decatur police responded to a shooting just before midnight Friday in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue in Decatur.

According to Sgt. Steve Carroll, an 18-year-old Decatur resident suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries after being shot multiple times.

Police were able to recover evidence concluding several firearms were used in the area of the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital before being transported to a hospital in Springfield for further treatment.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been made. The incident is under investigation.

PHOTOS: Decatur Police Department appreciation event

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.