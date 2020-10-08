19 new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday by Shelby Co. health officials

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials report 19 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department says the 19 cases bring the county total to 481, according to a Thursday statement. Of the cases, 17 involve long-term care facilities.

Additionally, six deaths have occurred as a result of coronavirus over the last week, including three males and three females ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s, officials say.

The health department warns that symptoms can appear 2-14 days after initial exposure with symptoms including a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.