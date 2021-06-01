19 new COVID cases in Macon County during the holiday weekend

Quin Jackson talks about free Covid-19 testing in Decatur.
DECATUR — Macon County Health officials announced on Tuesday 19 positive cases of
COVID-19 through the holiday weekend.
A news release from the
Macon County Health Department said there were 10 on Saturday, three on Sunday, one on Monday, and five on Tuesday.
Macon County COVID-19 statistics for June 1, 2021.
SUBMITTED GRAPH
Officials said the latest cases bring the county's total to 10,965 since the pandemic began last year.
Of those, 199 are in home isolation, 10 are hospitalized and 203 have died.
The
Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 401 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including eight additional deaths.
More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
