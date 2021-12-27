2 arrested on weapons charges after police monitored Decatur Masonic Temple

DECATUR — Police are so used to trouble erupting in the parking lot of downtown Decatur’s Masonic Temple they were keeping a wary eye on the place early Sunday and ended up arresting two men on weapons charges, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said the temple at 224 W. William St. is now on the police radar because it has been the scene of repeated gun-related and other types of violence in the wake of events held at rented space in the facility.

“Officers knew the Masonic Temple had hosted several large parties and the Decatur Police Department had responded to multiple calls for service for aggravated battery with firearms, shots being fired, large fights and disorderly conduct ...” said Officer Timothy Wisniewski, who signed the affidavit.

“On Nov. 28 DPD responded to a subject shot in the neck in the parking lot at the conclusion of a party at the Masonic Temple,” he added. Police later told the Herald & Review that surgeons working on the wound weren’t sure if the man in that incident had been shot or stabbed.

A spokesman for the temple told the Herald & Review Monday that staff were aware of the problems and doing their best to work with the police to minimize trouble and keep the venue safe.

Wisniewski said on Sunday officers had been approached at 1:45 a.m. by a woman who warned them a man in the temple parking lot was armed with a gun. The officer said police then heard yelling and arguing coming from another area of the lot, and the woman started screaming that the man involved in this disturbance was the same man who was armed, and she identified him by name.

Officers said they then approached the 27-year-old suspect who ignored commands to stop and was seen ducking briefly into a parked white Cadillac car before ducking out again and obeying instructions to stay where he was.

“A DPD officer observed a handgun lying in plain view on the floorboard in front of the passenger seat as (the man) was being patted down by another officer,” Wisniewski said.

The officer said the 9mm handgun was loaded and fitted with an extended magazine and a second 9mm gun, loaded with 16 rounds, was also recovered from under the vehicle’s armrest.

“During an interview (the woman) stated that just prior to police making contact with (the man) he was in some sort of physical altercation on the property of the masonic temple,” Wisniewski said. “(She) stated she observed him open his coat revealing what she believed to be a gun immediately after the altercation. “(She) stated she was only able to view a ‘long’ black magazine when he did so.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A check of Macon County Circuit Court records shows he was sentenced to 30 months probation in 2018 and 18 days in jail after pleading guilty to the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver.

The driver of the Cadillac, also 27, was booked on charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm after one of the guns had been reported stolen sometime on Christmas Day by a Decatur woman.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the driver remained in custody Monday with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released. The other man also remained in custody, this time in lieu of bail set at $250,000, which requires a bond of $25,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Timothy Klein, a spokesman for the temple, said the building utilizes security officers for its events and participants are electronically checked with wands to make sure they are not armed when they enter the interior. He also pointed out that the parking lot is monitored by surveillance cameras, as is the inside of the building.

Asked why trouble seems to dog temple events, Klein said a reason for that was hard to isolate, but pointed out there have been problems at other Decatur venues as well. "Every time there is a large event in the Decatur area, there seems to be an issue," he added. "But in our case it's not an issue in our building," he said of previous problems. "It's more of an issue as people go to their cars outside."

Klein said a major effort was underway to refurbish the historic temple building and preserve it for future generations. He said pending organizational changes will hopefully lead to it having to rely less on hosting external events for the funds needed to support and maintain the iconic structure.

"We've had four U.S. Presidents at the masonic temple," he said of the building's 92 year history. "We bring a lot of positivity to the community."

Looking back at previous incidents of trouble noted there, the newspaper’s own archives show that in March 2020 Matthew L. Rice was sentenced to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to opening fire during a fight in the temple parking lot following an event hosted at the facility.

In July of 2020 a victim needed hospital treatment after he had a bottle smashed over his head during a fight that spilled into the parking lot. In March of 2017 a rapper with the stage name “Boosie Badazz” had to stop a concert hosted at the temple after fighting broke out.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.