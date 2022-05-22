2 cops hurt chasing Decatur man who pointed gun at passing cars, report says

DECATUR — Two police officers were injured after they chased down and arrested a Decatur man who had been seen pointing a handgun at passing cars, police report.

A sworn affidavit said patrol officers had been called to the 100 block of North East Street on Tuesday where they immediately spotted the 18-year-old man.

Officer Anna Oldham, who signed the affidavit, said the man consented to a pat-down search but, when a handgun was felt inside his pants, he suddenly took off running.

“The handgun was located in his flight path in the alleyway,” said Oldham, who added the man was running for the 1500 block of East Main Street when he was arrested.

“While two officers were taking (him) into custody, they were injured,” Oldham said. “One officer has an injury to his right knee and the other officer has an injury to his left forearm.”

Oldham said the man’s gun held a 16-round magazine loaded with 14 rounds of hollow point 9mm caliber bullets. “There was one hollow point 9mm live round in the chamber of the handgun,” the officer added.

“There was no serial number on the handgun as the serial number had been defaced.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated resisting, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and defacing a weapon by removing identifying marks.

A check of Macon County Jail records showed the man was released Wednesday on bail set at $25,000 after posting a bond of $2,500.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.