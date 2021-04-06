2 COVID-19 variants confirmed in Macon County

DECATUR — Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the simultaneous rush to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, the Macon County Health Department confirmed Tuesday the presence of two coronavirus variants in the county.

Health officials said in a news release that B 1.1.7, colloquially known as the UK Variant, and B 1.429, better known as the California variant, have been detected in Macon County through laboratory testing.

The variants are considered to be more dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19, associated with increased transmissibility, severe infection and hospitalization.

"Armed with this information as we continue to see an uptick in cases, we continue to urge our community to follow the public health measures intended to limit the spread of illness and the negative consequences associated with contraction of COVID-19," the department wrote in a news release.