2 COVID-19 variants confirmed in Macon County

DECATUR — Amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases and the simultaneous rush to vaccinate people as quickly as possible, the Macon County Health Department confirmed Tuesday the presence of two coronavirus variants in the county.
Health officials said in a news release that B 1.1.7, colloquially known as the UK Variant, and B 1.429, better known as the California variant, have been detected in Macon County through laboratory testing.
The variants are considered to be more dangerous than previous strains of COVID-19, associated with increased transmissibility, severe infection and hospitalization.
"Armed with this information as we continue to see an uptick in cases, we continue to urge our community to follow the public health measures intended to limit the spread of illness and the negative consequences associated with contraction of COVID-19," the department wrote in a news release.
The news comes as the long-term outlook grows brighter with increased levels of vaccination — more than 17% of Macon County residents are now fully vaccinated. Just over 19% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated and more than one-third have received at least one dose.
But short term, cases are back on the rise in Macon County and across the state. The state reported 2,931 new cases Tuesday and 13 additional deaths.
Eleven new cases were reported in Macon County on Tuesday, bringing the total to 9,975. Eight residents are hospitalized and 203 are in isolation at home.
The county's seven-day-rolling positivity rate is 3.1%, which is one percentage point higher than a week ago. Region 6 overall is at 2.5% and the state of Illinois is at 3.9%.