2 COVID cases reported at Shelbyville nursing home

SHELBYVILLE — Two more residents of a Shelbyville nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, the Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday.

A news release from the department said the people tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus were residents of Shelbyville Manor. They were two women, ages 62 and 85, the release said.

Three residents and two staff members of Shelbyville Manor have now tested positive for the disease, according to the statement.

It said one staff member is a Christian County resident who is not included in Shelby County's overall totals. All residents and staff will continue to be monitored and retested, the release said.

Fifteen Shelby County residents have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to the release. It said one is deceased, nine have been released from isolation and five remain isolated.

