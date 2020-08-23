2 dead in Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR — Two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash Sunday in Decatur.
Decatur police in a statement said the motorcycle was going west on West Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. and crossed the double-yellow line near South Dipper Lane. The motorcycle went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Decatur man, police said.
The male motorcycle driver, 58, and a female passenger, 60, were killed, the police said. They were not wearing helmets, the statement said.
The 2500-3000 blocks of West Main Street were closed for five hours after the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look at the 1974 tornado in Decatur
Aerial view
April 4, 1974, Decatur Herald
A few meager possessions left
Cleaning up remains
Decatur-Macon County Fairground
Cleaning up Fairground
Shadow Lane
Shell of Loman barn
Robert Hiltenburg
Rescue workers
Hospital prepared for the worst
Tornado destruction
Independent Union Baptist Chapel
April 5, 1974, Decatur Herald front page
Insurance claims
Boiling Springs area
