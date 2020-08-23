 Skip to main content
2 dead in Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR — Two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash Sunday in Decatur.

Decatur police in a statement said the motorcycle was going west on West Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. and crossed the double-yellow line near South Dipper Lane. The motorcycle went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Decatur man, police said. 

The male motorcycle driver, 58, and a female passenger, 60, were killed, the police said. They were not wearing helmets, the statement said. 

The 2500-3000 blocks of West Main Street were closed for five hours after the crash. 

The crash is under investigation. 

