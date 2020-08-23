2 dead in Decatur motorcycle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two people were killed in a motorcycle-car crash Sunday in Decatur.

Decatur police in a statement said the motorcycle was going west on West Main Street at about 4:30 p.m. and crossed the double-yellow line near South Dipper Lane. The motorcycle went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a passenger vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Decatur man, police said.

The male motorcycle driver, 58, and a female passenger, 60, were killed, the police said. They were not wearing helmets, the statement said.

The 2500-3000 blocks of West Main Street were closed for five hours after the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

