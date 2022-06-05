2 dead in early Sunday gun violence in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — Early morning
gun violence in Decatur left two men dead and another injured, police report.
Decatur police officers responded to the first incident at 2:03 a.m. at 333 E. Center St., the Concord apartment building, where they found a 20-year-old man
shot to death. A 17-year-old victim was also discovered shot and wounded, but Lt. Scott Rosenbery described this person's injuries as “non life-threatening.”
Rosenbery said police investigations soon led to the arrest of 18-year-old Decatur man Kaderious D. Wright-Jarrett. He was jailed on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Rosenbery said Wright-Jarrett was out on bond at the time on a previous charge of aggravated unlawful use of a gun.
Multiple spent shell casings and firearms were found by police inside the apartment building, according to Rosenbery. “This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated,” he added.
Police were called to the second fatal shooting at 4:20 a.m., responding to the 1100 block of East Condit Street after reports of shots being fired.
“Decatur patrol officers responded and located a 43-year-old male Decatur resident with wounds suffered from gunfire,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Carroll said officers processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood but have yet to make an arrest.
Police want to hear from anyone who knows anything about either fatal shooting. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.
All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
READ MORE
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
READ MORE
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
TONY REID
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
READ MORE
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
READ THE STORY HERE.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!