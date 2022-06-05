 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dead in early Sunday gun violence in Decatur, police report

Wright-Jarrett

Wright-Jarrett. 

 TONY REID

DECATUR — Early morning gun violence in Decatur left two men dead and another injured, police report.

Decatur police officers responded to the first incident at 2:03 a.m. at 333 E. Center St., the Concord apartment building, where they found a 20-year-old man shot to death. A 17-year-old victim was also discovered shot and wounded, but Lt. Scott Rosenbery described this person's injuries as “non life-threatening.”

Rosenbery said police investigations soon led to the arrest of 18-year-old Decatur man Kaderious D. Wright-Jarrett. He was jailed on a preliminary charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Rosenbery said Wright-Jarrett was out on bond at the time on a previous charge of aggravated unlawful use of a gun.

Multiple spent shell casings and firearms were found by police inside the apartment building, according to Rosenbery. “This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated,” he added.

Police were called to the second fatal shooting at 4:20 a.m., responding to the 1100 block of East Condit Street after reports of shots being fired.

“Decatur patrol officers responded and located a 43-year-old male Decatur resident with wounds suffered from gunfire,” said Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll. “The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Carroll said officers processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses and canvassed the neighborhood but have yet to make an arrest.

Police want to hear from anyone who knows anything about either fatal shooting. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2736 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office. 

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

