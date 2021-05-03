2 dead in Peoria crash

Calumet City officials briefed the news media Sunday as authorities continued to negotiate with a barricaded subject.

PEORIA — Two people are dead after a traffic accident on Charter Oak Road, the Peoria County sheriff said Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Asbell confirmed two people died after the traffic collision that occurred shortly after 2 p.m near the intersection of Charter Oak Road and Charter Oak Lane in Peoria.

The sheriff had no other details. His office is investigating the accident.

Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed two people died, both passengers in the same vehicle. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died later. Information about the victims' ages and identities was being withheld pending further notification. Autopsies are planned for Monday.

Battalion Chief Steve Rada of the Peoria Fire Department said firefighters were called to assist on the accident despite that area being covered by the Dunlap Volunteer Fire Protection District. One of the city's fire stations is only a few blocks from there, and the two departments have a mutual aid agreement.

He said the first unit on the scene, from House 19, quickly determined it was a serious accident with several injuries and called for backup. One of the fire companies had to use extrication equipment to free people from a vehicle involved in the crash.

Dunlap fire was also on scene and helped with the care of "several injured" people, Rada said. Several were transported. The road was closed for about three hours, according to the city/county dispatch center.

