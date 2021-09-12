2 die in head-on crash in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Two people died Friday when an oncoming vehicle pulled into the path of the motorcycle they were riding in Shelby County, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said in a news release that the collision occurred around 9:36 p.m. Friday along County Road 2100 North between County Road 800 East and 900 East. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

According to a preliminary investigation, State Police said a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old Westervelt woman was traveling eastbound on 2100 North Road when she attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided with the westbound motorcycle.

The Westervelt woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said the Westervelt woman was ticketed for aggravated driving under the influence causing death to another, aggravated driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, passing in a no-passing zone, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

