 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

2 drivers sent to hospital after Champaign County crash

{{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two people were sent to an area hospital after they received injuries from a Sunday evening accident in Champaign County.

According to a preliminary investigation, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday a 29-year-old man form Arcola was driving a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta at a high rate of speed on Interstate 57 at milepost 229. He rear-ended a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 53-year-old woman from Tuscola.

"(The Hyundai) left the northbound lanes and crossed the center median and came to a final rest blocking both southbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 229," the police report stated. "(The Volkswagen) left the roadway and came to a final rest in the center median on its roof."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, no valid driver’s license, no insurance, illegal transportation of alcohol, failure to wear seatbelt, improper lane usage, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Hurricane Ida weakens to a tropical depression

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News