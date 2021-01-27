 Skip to main content
2 hurt after crash with semi at Lost Bridge Road
2 hurt after crash with semi at Lost Bridge Road

DECATUR— Two people were hospitalized after a collision Wednesday afternoon between a car and semi-truck. 

Battalion Chief Niel Elder said crews with the Decatur Fire Department responded to a call reporting the crash around at 1:20 p.m. to find the car had sustained "heavy damage" near the intersection of Lost Bridge Road and Lake Shore Drive.

"They had to pop the doors off with extraction tools to get them out," Elder said. 

Two occupants of the car were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with non-critical injuries and the semi-truck driver was uninjured, the chief said. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

