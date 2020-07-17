2 injured in Lake Decatur personal water craft accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment Friday after a collision involving two personal watercraft on Lake Decatur.

Lake Maintenance Supervisor Joe Nihiser said the side-by-side collision occurred around 6 p.m. in the middle of Basin 2 (Nelson Park).

Nihiser could not provide information about the ages of the victims or the extent of their injuries. There were three people involved, but only two required emergency treatment, he said.

Nihiser said two lake patrol boats were in the area at the time of the collision and were on scene immediately to fish three people out of the water. He said medical personnel were at the Nelson Park boat launch when they arrived with the injured boaters.

The collision is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Conservation.

