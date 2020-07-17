2 injured in Lake Decatur personal water craft accident

Return to homepage ×
DECATUR — Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment Friday after a collision involving two personal watercraft on Lake Decatur.
Lake Maintenance Supervisor Joe Nihiser said the side-by-side collision occurred around 6 p.m. in the middle of Basin 2 (Nelson Park).
Nihiser could not provide information about the ages of the victims or the extent of their injuries. There were three people involved, but only two required emergency treatment, he said.
Nihiser said two lake patrol boats were in the area at the time of the collision and were on scene immediately to fish three people out of the water. He said medical personnel were at the Nelson Park boat launch when they arrived with the injured boaters.
The collision is under investigation by the Illinois Department of Conservation.
Photos of the SummerStart boat races on Lake Decatur
American Power Boat Assn.
1991: American Power Boat Assn.
H&R file photo
K Racing Runabout
1991: K Racing Runabout
H&R file photo
5 Litre
1992: 5 Litre
H&R file photo
Pretty Plume
1991: A plume of spray shoots more than 30 feet into the air behind a Formula Cobra during the second race Sunday.
H&R file photo
Explosive force
1992: Thunder on the Lake lived up to its name Sunday as racing began in earnest on Lake Decatur. Here, a pilot guides his Grand National Hydroplane across the water with explosive force.
H&R file photo
Dockers
1991: Bevin Aufrecht, left, Mark Moore, Dave Eichel and friends took their party Saturday to new heights, landing on the roof of Aufrecht's boat hoist in the Mud Flats dock.
H&R file photo
Boat races
1992: Three 5-litre class hydroplane boats all bear down on the starting line in a finals race on the third day of the Grand National Hydroplane competition on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Runabout
1992: Bob Bode, of Barrington, Illinois, pushes his K Racing Runabout down the straightaway toward the finish line Sunday. Bode took second place in his heat.
H&R file photo
Hug
1991: Ann Fitsgerald gets a hug from a consoling friend after the boat she was driving sank and had to be towed ashore.
H&R file photo
Pulling in
1991: Power boat pilot Mark Weber of Detroit pulled into Decatur for a weekend of competitive racing. Thursday afternoon Weber was answering questions about his brother's Mike Weber's 5-litre hydroplane and its 305 Chevy engine for members of the media and curious visitors. The boat cost about $30,000 to build and is capable of speeds over 115 miles per hour. Time qualifications begin today on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Oxygen
1991: Racing veteran Mike Cashin, 46, of Southgate, Mich., adjusts breathing equipment. Cashin is one of a few power boaters using the oxygen mask.
H&R file photo
Personal watercraft races
1993: The SummerStart festival will include racers on personal watercraft in four divisions.
H&R file photo
Randy Haas
1992: Last Year, Randy Haas won at Lake Decatur on his way to a national title.
H&R file photo
Grand National Hydro
1995: Grand National Hydro
H&R file photo
Boat racing course
1991: Skip Tenbrook, a surveyor for H.L. Chastain & Associates, helped lay out the boat racing course Friday.
H&R file photo
Rescue boat
1991: Even though its a sport, power boat racing has a serious side, too, as a rescue boat stays close to the action Saturday.
H&R file photo
Crow's Nest
1992: Bill Friend watches the Decatur Boat Races through field glasses with his eight-year-old son, Tommy, Monday from the dock in front of the Crow's Nest. They came to see their favorites, the Grand Nationals.
H&R file photo
No bother
1991: Jerry Bostek and Linda Jeppson, both of Decatur, came to Lake Decatur Saturday afternoon to watch power boat racing but arrived after practice runs were canceled because of high winds. They said they didn't see a single boat. They also said they didn't mind a bit.
H&R file photo
Jersey Speed Skiff
1993: Jersey Speed Skiff
H&R file photo
Weber brothers
1991: Brothers (from left) Steve, Mark and Mike Weber are looking for a championship on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Super Chief 5-litre
1993: Tom Thompson of East New Market, Md., drives his Super Chief 5-litre power speed boat to a second place finish in the final heat of his class Saturday witha time of 2:96.8. National champion Mark Weber places first in the race.
H&R file photo
2.5 litre stock
1993: 2.5 litre stock
H&R file photo
Super Stock Runabout
1992: Super Stock Runabout
Herald & Review file photo
Chilling winds
1992: Paula Morgan, 20, of Niantic cuddles her boyfriend, Jason Eddinger, 20, of Decatur as the pair brave chilling winds at Thunder on the Lake.
H&R file photo
Racing mishap
1992: Speed boat racer Charles Palm of Chicago is lifted into an ambulance after his Super Stock powerboat flipped in a testing run Saturday on Lake Decatur. Palm suffered minor cuts and bruises but was working to repair the boat by Saturday evening.
H&R file photo
Don't look now
1992: The two-man crew of "Dipsey Doosy," foreground, check over their shoulders for competition closing on the inside in the Jersey Speed Skiff finals. Pilot Dennis Macy, of Garden City, Michigan, took his craft to second place Sunday afternoon. Jim Buturla, of North Lauderdale, Florida, pilos JS-7111.
H&R file photo
Bottoms up
1992: A scuba diver goes under to secure cables to a capsized power boat, "The Money Monster," already buoyed by floats filled with air. The team was able to salvage the heavily damaged boat.
H&R file photo
Turn four
1991: At top, George Kennedy of Bear, Del. kicks up a wall of spray rounding turn four in the 2.5 Litre Modified Class, finishing second in the finals.
H&R file photo
First arrivals
1992: Hydroplane owner and driver Tom Heins and his crew chief Hank Wendt were among the first racers to arrive in Decatur Friday afternoon at the Holiday Inn. Heins' racing boat has a 7-litre Chevy engine and is capable of going 140 mph. The men drove 16 hours from Blackwood, N.J. Heins said he placed fourth last year and hopes to do better.
H&R file photo
Call for help
1991: Ann Fitzgerald of Rio Grande, New Jersey yells for help while standing on top of her boat. Her boat struck floating debris and put two holes in the hull.
H&R file photo
Busting away
1991: Pilot James Buturla and Roger Harris, both of Florida, break out of the pack in Jersey Speed Skiff JS-711 and finish first.
H&R file photo
Practice run
1991: Don Reiter of La Mirada, Calif., pushes his Super Stock craft around the 1.25 mile course on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Red fiberglass
1991: Dana Willard of Chicago pulled a piece of red fiberglass from Lake Decatur and found it to be a part of one of several boats that were damaged Sunday.
H&R file photo
A Dream Come True
1983: Mary Lou Fry of Pompano Beach, Fla., uses a long hook to keep A Dream Come True from hitting the dock while Gordon Oakley, also of Pompano Beach, awaits a practice session Friday. The hydroplane will compete today in the 145-cc class in the National Inboard Championships on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
Power boat racing
An estimated 20,000 people were expected in 1970 for boat races on Lake Decatur, including the Bill Heath Invitational Grand Prix.
Miss Prime Mover
1982: Terry Browning, left, drove Miss Prime Mover to $1,000 championship
H&R file photo
Grand Prix hydroplanes
1981: Grand Prix hydroplanes are capable of 170 mph.
H&R file photo
Bluewater Special
1983: Mike Mammano, co-owner and driver of the Bluewater Special, closes shop after testing Friday. Mammano's boat is the 7-litre Division II 1982 national champion. He purchase the boat in April from Earle Hall of Hampton, Va.
H&R file photo
Late adjustments
1983: North Carolinian Jim Parker, left, and Steve Earle of Los Angeles make some late adjustments to Parker's 482cc pro comp racer Thursday in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. Parker will participate in the American Power Boat Association's National Inboard Championships today through Sunday on Lake Decatur
H&R file photo
Hire Voltage
1984: Stover Hire pilots his Hire Voltage hydroplane en route to heat victories Sunday on Lake Decatur.
H&R file photo
SS-259
1984: Dave Georgic (inset) of West Palm Beach, Fla., pilots his SS-259 super stock boat to a divisional championship on Lake Decatur
H&R file photo
Thom Welsh's boat
1984: Thom Welsh's boat is lifted into the lake.
H&R file photo
Tragic accident
1984: Rescue workers render emergency aid to Douglas Boudon, 50, as they rushed him to an ambulance Monday. Boudan of Chalmette, La., was injured when his K-class racing runabout flipped during the International Motorboating World Championship Inboard Races. He was reported in critical condition in St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.
H&R file photo
Decatur's entries
1984: Decatur's entries, clockwise from top left: Darrell Weddle, Thom Welsh, Randy Weddle, Bill Moore.
H&R file photo
Final adjustments
1984: David Pellerin makes final adjustments.
H&R file photo
