2 killed in head-on Decatur crash

DECATUR — Two motorists were killed in a crash early Friday in Decatur. 

The wreck involved a white 2001 Mitsubishi Galant traveling east on East Grand Avenue and a gold 2007 Honda Fit going westbound, police said in a statement. One of the vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic near North Clinton Street at about 2:56 a.m., hitting the other head-on. 

Killed were the 31-year-old woman from Decatur driving the Galant and a 26-year-old man from Nevada driving the Fit. There no passengers. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt. 

The incident is under investigation. 

