2 killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBYVILLE — Illinois State Police are investigating the deaths of two men involved in a crash with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon just outside of Findlay.
Officials said in a news release that a van driven by Matthew Mau, 38, of Chatham, was westbound on 2100 North Road approaching the intersection of Illinois 128 in Shelby County.
At approximately 1:23 p.m. Mau failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver side of a southbound semitruck driven by Louis Hankins, 59, of Shumway.
Mau and his passenger, Morgan Wickham, 26, of Springfield, were killed in the crash. Hankins was not injured.
People are also reading…