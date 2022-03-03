2 killed in Shelby County crash

SHELBYVILLE — Illinois State Police are investigating the deaths of two men involved in a crash with a semitruck Wednesday afternoon just outside of Findlay.

Officials said in a news release that a van driven by Matthew Mau, 38, of Chatham, was westbound on 2100 North Road approaching the intersection of Illinois 128 in Shelby County.

At approximately 1:23 p.m. Mau failed to stop at the intersection and struck the driver side of a southbound semitruck driven by Louis Hankins, 59, of Shumway.

Mau and his passenger, Morgan Wickham, 26, of Springfield, were killed in the crash. Hankins was not injured.

