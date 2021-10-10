2 men already facing felony charges caught after fleeing Decatur traffic stop

DECATUR — Police said of two men who fled from a Decatur traffic stop, one was an armed member of the Gangster Disciples street gang and the other was already facing a charge for his second offense of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said both men had been pulled over for traffic offenses the night of Sept. 19 by what was described as a “two-man proactive unit” working patrol duties.

The 28-year-old driver of the car, later identified as the gang member, had taken off running, according to the affidavit, along with his passengers: the 33-year-old man already facing the weapons charge and a woman aged 25.

Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said the driver was chased down and caught after he failed to jump over a fence. And while police were dealing with him, they saw the two passengers reach back into the vehicle to retrieve something before fleeing themselves and eventually being chased down.

A Macon County Sheriff’s Office police dog called Maco was brought in to search the flight path of the passengers and led police to recover a satchel with a loaded 9mm handgun lying nearby. Ganley said the satchel contained a driver’s license, Social Security card and other information identifying it as the property of the driver.

Ganley said the driver then lied about his name while he was being questioned. “(He) provided this name numerous times while advising he is from Chicago and has never been arrested,” Ganley added.

Once the man’s true identity was discovered, Ganley said his association with the Gangster Disciples was revealed. His record shows he was also on parole after pleading guilty to a charge of armed violence in Macon County Circuit Court and being sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015.

Ganley said the 33-year-old male passenger has a previous list of convictions that include aggravated robbery and drug dealing.

Both the passenger and the driver were booked on new preliminary charges of being armed habitual criminals. The driver was also charged with obstructing justice and resisting/obstructing police and the male passenger with resisting/obstructing police. The woman was booked on a charge of resisting/obstructing police.

A check of Macon County Jail records Sunday showed the driver remains in custody with bail set at $500,000, meaning he must post a bond of $50,000 to be freed. The passenger is free after posting a $50,000 bond on $500,000 bail. The woman is also free after posting a bond of $2,000 on bail set at $20,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

