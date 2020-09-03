 Skip to main content
2 more Macon County deaths from COVID-19
2 more Macon County deaths from COVID-19

DECATUR -- The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the passing of two Macon County residents with COVID-19 on Thursday.

The community members were residents in their 70s, one male and one female. Their deaths bring the county's virus total to 29.

Since the previous release, Macon County has had three newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 1,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County residents.

Of those 634 have been released from isolation, 341 are in home isolation and eight are hospitalized. 

COVID-19 in Macon County as of Sept. 3

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

