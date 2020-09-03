2 more Macon County deaths from COVID-19

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
DECATUR -- The Joint Crisis Communication Team announced the passing of two Macon County residents with COVID-19 on Thursday.
The community members were residents in their 70s, one male and one female. Their deaths bring the county's virus total to 29.
Since the previous release, Macon County has had three newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, which brings the total to 1,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County residents.
Of those 634 have been released from isolation, 341 are in home isolation and eight are hospitalized.
_________________________________________________________
1 Micah Tolbert 1 03.25.20.JPG
brown_dalton-040920-1.jpg
Brown_Michelle 1 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 2 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 3 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 4 04.02.20.JPG
Carroll_Sean 04.18.20.JPG
Cleary_Lucas 03.31.20.JPG
dales southland 1 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 2 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 3 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 4 03.19.20.JPG
Davis_Todd 1 04.18.20.JPG
Davis_Todd 2 04.18.20.JPG
Dodson_Heather 03.25.20.JPG
EasterBunny-Maroa-041220-1.jpg
EasterBunny-Maroa-041220-2.jpg
eckart_bob-040320-1.jpg
gregurich_dennis-040320-1.jpg
gregurich_dennis-040320-2.jpg
harrison birthday 1 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 2 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 3 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 4 04.14.20.JPG
John Burnette 1 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 2 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 3 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 4 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 5 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 6 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 7 03.27.20.JPG
kocialkowski_richard-042320.jpg
Lane_Crosby-041220-1.jpg
MRI Visit 1 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 2 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 3 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 4 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 5 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 6 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 7 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 8 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 9 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 10 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 11 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 12 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 13 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 14 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 15 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 16 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 17 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 18 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 19 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 20 03.27.20.JPG
perry_brock-040920-1.jpg
perry_brock-040920-2.jpg
Pickrell_Becky 7 03.25.20.JPG
Pieske_Mark 03.17.20.JPG
rigg_stephen-040520-1.jpg
rigg_stephen-040520-2.jpg
Seitz_Sicily 1 03.14.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 2 03.31.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 5 03.31.20.JPG
stukins_molly-032520.jpg
Web local coronavirus 5 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 6 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 7 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 8 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 9 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 12 04.02.20.JPG
Weikle_Bennett-041220-1.jpg
Weikle_Bennett-041220-2.jpg
windsor teacher parade 1 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 2 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 3 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20A.JPG
young_alexandra-042320.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!