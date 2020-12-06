2 more Macon County deaths reported from COVID-19

DECATUR — Health officials confirmed two more Macon County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s total death toll to 143.
The latest fatalities were identified as a man and a woman, both in their 70s.
The Joint Crisis Communication Team also reported 37 newly-confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday. That brings the overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,031 in Macon County.
A breakdown of those cases shows that 33 people are hospitalized, 2,920 are in home isolation and 3,935 have been released from isolation.
The total of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at more than 770,000, including 12,974 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 76 additional deaths.
As of Saturday, 5,160 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 patients were in the ICU and 643 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
PHOTOS: Everyday life during COVID-19 in Central Illinois
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
