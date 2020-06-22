2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Two new COVID-19 cases in Macon County have been confirmed, the Joint Crisis Communication Team announced Monday.

Of the 220 confirmed cases, 175 have been released from isolation with 21 recovering at home. Two were hospitalized and 22 have died from the illness.

Healthcare providers continue to encourage the community to practice social distancing and face covering to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Call your primary care physician if you are experiencing any symptoms of the illness.

How Decatur restaurants are reopening with COVID-19 restrictions

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

