2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Macon County
Coronavirus testing

Simple Laboratories phlebotomists draw blood for coronavirus antibody testing and collect nasopharyngeal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the lab's drive-thru testing site in Harwood Heights on May 1. 

 ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
Joint Crisis Communication Team's coronavirus update as of Monday, June 22.

DECATUR — Two new COVID-19 cases in Macon County have been confirmed, the Joint Crisis Communication Team announced Monday.

Of the 220 confirmed cases, 175 have been released from isolation with 21 recovering at home. Two were hospitalized and 22 have died from the illness.

Healthcare providers continue to encourage the community to practice social distancing and face covering to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Call your primary care physician if you are experiencing any symptoms of the illness.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Concerned about COVID-19?

