2 new COVID cases reported in Macon County
2 new COVID cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — Two new cases of COVID were reported Tuesday in Macon County.

That brings to 238 the number of cases of coronavirus in the county, the the Joint Crisis Communication Team reported. 

Officials say Macon County is still following Phase 4 guidelines of the Restore Illinois Plan, despite a ruling from a Clay County Judge declaring the governor's executive order void.

The Macon County Health Department said the judge's ruling only applies to the 4th circuit, meaning it doesn't apply in Macon County. Residents are encouraged to follow recommended guidelines of social distancing, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick. 

The health department reported Tuesday the following statistics gathered by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team:

June 7 graphic MCHD

More information on the Restore Illinois Guidance can be found at dceocovid19resources.com.

