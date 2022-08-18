2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday

DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house.
Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue.
That may also be the case with an earlier burst of gunfire at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Van Dyke Street that left a 25-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound.
“His injuries were considered life-threatening but he is now expected to live,” said Carroll.
The detective said several houses and cars were struck in the gunfire and police recovered 24 spent shell casings from the area.
“There was not an exchange of gunfire, but I can’t say it was one gunman or not; given the number of shell casings we recovered I would think it would be more than one,” Carroll said.
He said detectives have not had the opportunity to interview the victim yet, but expected that would happen Thursday afternoon. Carroll said police had received some help from witnesses, but the information was vague.
“We’ve been getting a little bit of help, some very very vague descriptions, but at least people gave us something,” he said.
If you have information about either shooting, call detectives at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477, which offers cash rewards for information.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid