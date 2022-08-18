2 people injured in Decatur shootings Wednesday

DECATUR — Police are investigating the latest instances of gunfire in Decatur that left two victims wounded, one of them a 16-year-old boy hit multiple times as he was walking home from his girlfriend’s house.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said that shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Garfield Avenue.

Carroll said the boy was hit in his hands and legs but escaped life-threatening injuries. “He was treated and released at the hospital,” Carroll added.

“He said he was just walking home from his girlfriend’s house when he heard shots and then started running before he was hit. He said he didn’t know who did it.”

Carroll said police found evidence of several houses being struck by gunfire in the same incident, and there may have been more than one gunman involved.

That may also be the case with an earlier burst of gunfire at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Van Dyke Street that left a 25-year-old man with a serious gunshot wound.

“His injuries were considered life-threatening but he is now expected to live,” said Carroll.

The detective said several houses and cars were struck in the gunfire and police recovered 24 spent shell casings from the area.

“There was not an exchange of gunfire, but I can’t say it was one gunman or not; given the number of shell casings we recovered I would think it would be more than one,” Carroll said.

He said detectives have not had the opportunity to interview the victim yet, but expected that would happen Thursday afternoon. Carroll said police had received some help from witnesses, but the information was vague.

“We’ve been getting a little bit of help, some very very vague descriptions, but at least people gave us something,” he said.

If you have information about either shooting, call detectives at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477, which offers cash rewards for information.