2 Shelby County residents test positive for coronavirus

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Monday reported two new positive cases of coronavirus.
They were identified as a 16-year-old female and a 58-year-old male, both experiencing mild symptoms, a news release said.
The four new cases bring the county's total to 61.
Symptoms for COVID-19 usually appear two to 14 days after initial exposure to the disease. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The health department says social distancing, thoroughly washing hands and not touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.
