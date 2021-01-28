 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported 20 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said they bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 9,141 since the pandemic began. County numbers showed 171 COVID-related deaths, according to the report. 

MCHD Jan 28 infographic

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,116,372 positive cases and 19,067 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News