20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported 20 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.

The Macon County Health Department said they bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 9,141 since the pandemic began. County numbers showed 171 COVID-related deaths, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,116,372 positive cases and 19,067 COVID-related deaths in the state.

Decatur-area restaurants that said farewell in 2020

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.