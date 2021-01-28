20 new COVID cases reported Thursday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Thursday reported 20 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County.
The Macon County Health Department said they bring the total number of positive cases in the county to 9,141 since the pandemic began. County numbers showed 171 COVID-related deaths, according to the report.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday afternoon showed a total of 1,116,372 positive cases and 19,067 COVID-related deaths in the state.
