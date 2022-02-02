 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID | LOCAL

207 Macon Country residents test positive for COVID

COVID-19
Provided photo

DECATUR — Macon County recorded 207 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The health department also reported 45 hospitalizations of Macon County residents, with 18 of them vaccinated and 27 unvaccinated.

COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic include 307 Macon County residents.

Website Banners

Macon County COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 1, 2022.

Health officials continue to promote vaccinations as a primary means of preventing the spread of the virus.

The next COVID-19 clinic has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the Macon County Health Department.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

