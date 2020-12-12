25 new COVID cases, 1 death reported Saturday in Macon County

DECATUR — Health officials on Saturday said a Macon County man in his 70s has passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 149.

The department also reported 25 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total positive cases to 7,333 since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths. As of Friday night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

