 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
25 new COVID cases, 1 death reported Saturday in Macon County
0 comments
alert top story

25 new COVID cases, 1 death reported Saturday in Macon County

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Health officials on Saturday said a Macon County man in his 70s has passed away from COVID-19.

The Macon County Health Department said the passing brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to 149. 

MCHD Dec 12 deaths

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department also reported 25 newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total positive cases to 7,333 since the pandemic began. 

MCHD Dec 12 infographic

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 8,737 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 127 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 841,688 cases, including 14,176 deaths. As of Friday night, 5,048 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to Decatur fire Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News